Iowa troopers following school buses to keep kids safer

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
It's an idea that's spreading across the state.

And it just started popping up in Cedar Falls. 

Iowa State troopers are checking in with area school districts.

They're asking them if there's any bus routes where they've noticed a lot of drivers breaking school bus safety laws.

The trooper will then follow behind buses on those routes.

Trooper Mark Sigwarth is following behind a bus along its route on College Street in Cedar Falls. 

Trooper Sigwarth says a child was actually hit by a car on this route around this time last year.

He hopes his patrol car following the bus can be reminder to drivers to pay attention and slow down, so no one else gets hit. 

This idea started in Davenport and is now spreading across the state.

The penalty for illegally passing a stopped bus in Iowa: A fine of 250 to 675 dollars, losing your license for up to 30 days, and possible jail time. That's all for just the first offense.

