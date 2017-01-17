Council member sued by law partner in pay dispute

A city council member in Iowa City has been sued by his law partner in a pay dispute.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen (http://icp-c.com/2jjINks) reports that Council Member Rockne Cole is being asked to pay back more than $42,000 to the firm.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by Dan Vondra, who says Cole overpaid himself for work he did at Cole and Vondra from 2013 to the end of 2016. Vondra also is asking the court to dissolve the law firm.

Cole says he's disputing the way the compensation formula was calculated.

The firm was established in 2009.