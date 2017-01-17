City council to discuss role of Iowa City police

The role of police -- the city council in Iowa City will talk about that tonight.

The council is scheduled to vote on a resolution saying the role of police is to protect the public, not enforce immigration:

"The purpose of the Iowa City Police Department is to protect the safety of the public. The enforcement of immigration law is a responsibility of the federal government as demonstrated by the lack of local involvement in such efforts for as long as the City can remember. This resolution reaffirms that in the absence of a public safety need local resources are not devoted to the enforcement of federal immigration law."

This is not a vote on declaring Iowa City a sanctuary city, which is a topic that's been discussed.