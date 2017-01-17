Dubuque City Council to discuss parking ramp rates

Happening today -- a discussion on parking ramp rates in Dubuque.

The city's Parking System Supervisor is suggesting raising rates.

Right now, it's $2 for the first hour and $0.50 for every hour after -- with a maximum daily rate of $8.

Tonight the city council will discuss raising the rate to a $1 per hour with a $10 daily maximum.

The city says it's to balance the cost of new equipment.

