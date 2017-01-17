Waterloo City Council to discuss Riverfront Stadium flood repair - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo City Council to discuss Riverfront Stadium flood repairs

Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Focusing on flood repairs.

Tonight the Waterloo City Council will talk about Riverfront Stadium.

September's flooding damaged the stadium.

The council will discuss hiring a company to do up to $30,000 in repairs.

To read more about the contract, click here.

