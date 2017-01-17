Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught

Turkish media reports say police have caught the alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.

The private Dogan news agency and other media say the suspect was caught in Istanbul's district of Esenyurt in a police operation late on Monday.

The Islamic State group has claimed has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

