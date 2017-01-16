Armed robbery reported in Iowa City parking lot - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Armed robbery reported in Iowa City parking lot

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Iowa City.  A woman says a man came up to her in the back of a parking lot at 404 S. Governor St. around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

She says she was walking to her apartment, when the man pointed a small black handgun, demanding money.  When she told him she didn't have any, he ran away.

Nobody was injured, but the suspect remains on the loose.  He's described as a black man, about six-feet-tall, a medium build, wearing a short, black jacket.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.  They can be reached at 358-TIPS (8477).

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.