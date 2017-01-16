Armed robbery reported in Iowa City parking lot

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Iowa City. A woman says a man came up to her in the back of a parking lot at 404 S. Governor St. around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

She says she was walking to her apartment, when the man pointed a small black handgun, demanding money. When she told him she didn't have any, he ran away.

Nobody was injured, but the suspect remains on the loose. He's described as a black man, about six-feet-tall, a medium build, wearing a short, black jacket.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. They can be reached at 358-TIPS (8477).