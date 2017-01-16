Dubuque Fighting Saints' Solow named Forward of the Week

Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Zach Solow was named the CCM/USHL Forward of the Week after putting up four points against a pair of Cowbell Cup rivals this past weekend.

Solow leads the USHL in scoring with 38 points, including four assists against rivals Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.

The Saints beat the Rough Riders 6-2 on Friday night, followed by a 6-1 win over Waterloo Saturday night.

Solow now owns a 20 game point streak, the longest in the league, and one short of tying the all-time USHL Tier 1 record of 21 consecutive games with a point.

“It’s a huge deal to me. Any awards you can get during the season are remarkable,” Solow said. “This wasn’t individual at all, as my linemates played really well this weekend. It’s really nice to get the award and to be playing well right now.”

“It speaks a lot to the type of work that [Zach] has put in. I think what has really helped him is his work away from the puck and how hard he has worked to improve his game,” head coach/GM Jason Lammers said. “It’s not only his plays with the puck, but it’s also how hard he’s working to get the puck back. I think he takes a lot of pride in being a good 200-foot player, doing all the little things—winning faceoffs, blocking shots, and getting back on the backcheck.”