Iowa State falls short to #2 Kansas

The Iowa State Cyclones got a game high 23 points from Monte Morris, but they fall to number Kansas 76-72 at Hilton Colisium.

The Cyclones also got 21 points from Deonte Burton and 18 points from Naz Mitrou-Long, but the Jayhawks outrebounded Iowa State 42-24. Frank Mason led four Kansas players in double figures with 16 points. The Jayhawks win their 17th straight game to improve to 17-1 and 6-0 in the Big 12. While the Cyclones lose their second straight game to fall to 11-6 and 3-3 in the conference.