New location for annual Magical Mix Kids auction January 27

The 18th annual Magical Mix Kids Auction 2017 is set for Friday, January, 27, but the location will be different than in recent years.

The Hilton Garden Inn at 7213 Nordic Drive in Cedar Falls will play host to this important Magical Mix Kids fundraising event.

In past years, the auction has been held at the Park Place Event Centre, but that facility has been sold to AEA 267.

Once again, the 'Magic' will be sponsored by the RE/MAX Home Group and the Cedar Valley's locally-owned radio station, 93.5, The Mix.

As always, the goal of this annual January fundraiser is to raise enough money to send 12 chronic and terminally ill Cedar Valley area children and their families on the trip of a lifetime, to Disney World in Florida, later this year.



Doors at the Hilton Garden Inn will open at 5 p.m. That's also when the 'Silent' auction will get underway.

The 'Live' auction will start at 8:15 p.m.

There will be some great silent auction items and a host of 'Live' auction items. The silent auction will last until 7:45 p.m.

Free beer and wine tasting will get the crowd warmed up, and there will be plenty of food and beverage. The annual ‘Live' auction will start at 8:15.

Advance tickets are just $15.00. Tickets at the door will be $20.00.

This charity event is the most important fundraiser of the year for the Magical Mix Kids non-profit organization. "It's not easy raising money and it's not easy putting these things on, but when you think about the kids and you think about them meeting Mickey Mouse for the first time, that last the whole year through and even more," says Jim Coloff, founder of Magical Mix Kids and owner of radio station 93.5, The Mix.



For more information about the 18th annual Magical Mix Kids Auction, please call 319-232-7100 or 319-266-7100. You can also contact Rick Bauer of the RE/MAX Home Group at 319-493-3500.

Major 'Magic' sponsors this year are the RE/MAX Home Group, ACES, Advanced Systems, Ameriprise, Damons/Cherry Creek, Farmers State Bank, Karen Kayser & Curt Klatt, Milestone Home Inspections, The Salon-Tina Gage, University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Veridian Credit Union, Wheaton Franciscan Health Care and 93.5 The Mix.



To learn more about Magical Mix Kids and the mission of this local charity, visit the website:www.magicalmixkids.org. You can also find Magical Mix Kids on Facebook.

Advance tickets can be purchased at either RE/MAX Home Group location or at 93.5 The Mix radio station on Shirley Drive in Cedar Falls.

Again, the new location for the Magical Mix Kids auction this Friday, January 27 is the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive in Cedar Falls.