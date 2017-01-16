UPDATE: Man faces charges in North Liberty accidental shooting

UPDATE (1/24): Police in North Liberty say 19-year-old Nicholas Wombacher is facing charges stemming from a shooting ruled accidental earlier this month.

Police say Wombacher accidentally shot another man while sitting in the passenger seat of a car near a North Liberty mobile home park on the afternoon of January 16. A police report says Wombacher was "messing" with the hammer on the gun, when it went off and shot the other man in the leg. The victim suffered a shattered femur from the gunshot.

Wombacher faces one count of reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, one count of carrying weapons and one count of false report indictable offense to public entity.

------------------------------

UPDATE: Police now say the original report was false, and it has been ruled an accidental shooting. The victim is in stable condition.

------------------------------

A teen was shot in the leg in a North Liberty mobile home park, Monday afternoon. The suspect remains on the loose.

Police responded to a shooting near Spartan Drive in North Liberty just after 3 p.m.

KWWL's Jessica Hartman was on the scene and spoke with a witness and friend of the victim's.

Zach Bogs and his roommate were taking a nap when, "I got woke up to my roommate coming and saying someone got shot in our drive way," said Bogs.

He says the victim is a friend, who had brought another man with him hoping to hang out at the home.

Bogs says the victim often came over to hang out. However this time they were not expecting him.

"We were all asleep; told him no. Five seconds later, apparently the gunshot happened. My roommate went to the window and saw Anthony on the ground bleeding. Nick was over here freaking out. But no shooter, no nothing like that," said Bogs.

According to the man with the victim, he and the friend were sitting in the car after being turned away when the shooter approached.

"They said that he just opened the door and just shot him and took off. That was that," said Bogs.

When asked what his friends told him the shooter looked like, Bogs said, "Apparently he is black with jeans and a black hoodie."

At this time there has been no arrest made.

Police have not released the name of the 19-year-old victim, though his friend, Bogs, called him Anthony.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

-------------------------------------

A teen is shot and taken to the hospital, and the suspect remains on the loose. North Liberty Police responded to 35 Golfview Drive around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, and his condition is not known. The suspect is described as a man, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. The victim says he does not known him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).