Trump meets with Martin Luther King III on MLK Day

The eldest surviving child of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior met with President-Elect Donald Trump on this holiday.

Martin Luther King III and Trump shook hands for the cameras, but the president-elect didn't speak with reporters.

And while voting rights was the main agenda topic, Trump's dispute with civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis hovered over the meeting.

King III said that heated emotions can lead to statements from both sides, and said he hopes that Americans can come together on issues like fighting poverty in the midst of national wealth.

The younger King is prepared to apply public pressure on Trump to ensure he represents the interest of all Americans.