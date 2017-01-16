Bracing icy conditions in Waverly

Icy roadways made for a dangerous commute for many in Eastern Iowa Monday morning. For the few who ventured outside in Waverly, they spent the majority of their time scraping, shoveling and clearing off the ice.

The potential danger of icy roadways kept many in Waverly at home.

Only a few businesses were open in downtown Waverly.

Scott Hruska of Waverly, was busy scraping off sidewalks all morning. First, his home and then his employers sidewalk in downtown Waverly.

"The side roads are a little bit slick, but definitely your driveways and everything you have to worry about," said Hruska. "I would say put the salt down first, chip out that ice and lay another layer of salt back down."

Iowa DOT trucks have been working around the clock spreading salt, and clearing the roadways of ice.

Overnight and into the morning, the DOT urged drivers to stay off the roads because of the potential danger. Those who did head out were struggling to maintain control on those sides streets, slipping and sliding.

The DOT says it will continue to monitor roadways into the evening.