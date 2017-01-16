Actress: 'Macho' persecution followed 'El Chapo' meeting

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo says she's lost acting contracts because of her involvement in actor Sean Penn's interview with drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, del Castillo also says she believes a "macho" Mexican government is persecuting her only because she's a woman

Del Castillo had to shoot her upcoming Netflix series "Ingobernable" (or "Ungovernable") in the United States because in Mexico she faces accusations of obstruction of justice and money laundering related to the 2015 meeting with the Sinaloa cartel leader.

Del Castillo will release a campaign Tuesday with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The actress is urging a boycott of Miami Seaquarium until it releases its orca named Lolita into a coastal sanctuary.

