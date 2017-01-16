Couple dies in apparent murder suicide

A husband and wife were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at George Wyth State Park Saturday morning.

Police were called to George Wyth Saturday morning after a man's body was found by the lake. Shortly after, they found the body of 83-year-old Marilyn Miller.

Police believe Marilyn's husband killed her and then killed himself.

Two roses are sitting on a park bench that reads, "Neil Miller, 80th birthday, loves sunsets." This bench sits right in front of a lake at George Wyth State Park - the same location where Waterloo Police found a tragic crime scene.

The car where Marilyn Miller's body was found sat in a parking lot by Brinker Lake, police say Marilyn was killed by her spouse.

The funeral home where Marilyn's services are being held confirms Marilyn's husband Neil died the same day as his wife.

The George Wyth Park manager calls this murder suicide tragic.

According to their obituaries the couple was married for 65 years. This case is still under investigation.

Family members say though this is tragic they say this story is an example of love.