Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Dubuque

A Dubuque woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened Friday night shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Holiday Drive and Northwest Arterial Road.

A car driven by Patricia Feldman, 77, of Dubuque was going northbound and attempted to make a left turn onto Holiday Drive and Northwest Arterial.

Feldman's car was hit by a car going southbound, driven by 76-year-old Raymond Jaeger of Holy Cross.

Feldman's car then crashed into a third vehicle driven by Gaelynn Cain, 58, of East Dubuque, Illinois.

A front seat passenger in Feldman’s vehicle, Carol Gantenbein, 77, of Dubuque, died from injuries in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.