Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Dubuque

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened Friday night shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Holiday Drive and Northwest Arterial Road. 

A car driven by Patricia Feldman, 77, of Dubuque was going northbound and attempted to make a left turn onto Holiday Drive and Northwest Arterial.

Feldman's car was hit by a car going southbound, driven by 76-year-old Raymond Jaeger of Holy Cross. 

 Feldman's car then crashed into a third vehicle driven by Gaelynn Cain, 58, of East Dubuque, Illinois. 

A front seat passenger in Feldman’s vehicle, Carol Gantenbein, 77, of Dubuque, died from injuries in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.