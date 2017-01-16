Ice causes dozens of accidents in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police say there have been 53 crashes in the city since 5:30 this morning.

Police say the accidents were overwhelmingly ice related.

Earlier today two men were in a truck as it slid into Robbins Lake near Ellis Park.

Both men were able to escape and were not hurt.

KWWL crews also spotted an accident in downtown Cedar Rapids.

A car appeared to knock out a street sign at 1st Avenue and 1st Street SW.

Right now, main roads in the city are mostly wet and crews are making their way into neighborhoods with salt to try and improve those areas as well.

Multiple people told KWWL they drive to work in Cedar Rapids from surrounding areas like Tama and Mount Vernon.

"Highway 30 was pretty well cleared off and they had probably been treating it. As a holiday there was less traffic so I had fewer people to dodge," says Monte Kramer of Mount Vernon.

Patchy ice remains on some sidewalks, KWWL crews spotted multiple people sliding around while trying to walk downtown.



