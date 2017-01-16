DOT truck slides into semi on Highway 218

Bremer County Sheriffs responding to an accident in the 1400 block of Highway 218 around 4 a.m. this morning. An Iowa DOT snowplow truck was removing ice and spreading salt and sand, when her truck started to slide sideways on the curve, sliding into a semi stopped on the shoulder.

The DOT truck driver, Kelly Cole of Cedar Falls, was traveling south.

Erik Cermack, of Bloomington, MN, was driving the semi. Both people were able to drive away.