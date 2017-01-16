UPDATE: Power restored in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Power restored in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Alliant Energy says power has been restored. They say the problem was because of a Cedar Rapids. 
PREVIOUS: Alliant Energy says more than 1,800 people are without power in Cedar Rapids. They say a power line is down. Crews are currently working to fix the issue. 

