Police investigate murder-suicide at George Wyth State Park

According to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup funeral home Neil Miller shot his wife, Marilyn Miller and then shot and killed himself at George Wyth State Park.

Confirming the two deaths were part of a murder suicide.

The Waterloo Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide at George Wyth State Park.

They were called to the park on Saturday morning at around 7:15 for a report of a man's body found by the lake.

Shortly after they arrived, they found a woman's body in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say the woman is Marilyn Miller, 83, from Waterloo. According to obituary records, Marilyn's husband is identified as Neil J. Miller, 86.

They say this is an ongoing investigation. Stick with updates from KWWL as the story develops.