Martin Luther King memorial wreath laying

A wreath was placed next to the Martin Luther King Junior monument in Washington D.C. today in honor of the slain Civil Rights leader's birthday.

It is the 6th annual wreath laying and day of reflection and reconciliation at the M.L.K. memorial.

People were invited to attend and reflect on how the M.L.K. Memorial is a living, breathing beacon for the principles of democracy, justice, hope and love.

The wreath laying is just one of many events happening today nationwide to honor King.