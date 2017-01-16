Police asking drivers to avoid roads in Tri-state area - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police asking drivers to avoid roads in Tri-state area

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

There are several reported accidents in the Tri-state area because of ice covered roads.

Dubuque Police say there have been about five crashes as of early Monday morning in the city.

They ask drivers to avoid going out if not necessary. 

In Grant County, many cars there dealing with slick conditions also.

The Platteville Police department says several cars were stuck on the ice at the top of the hill on Fox Ridge Road. The area has now been cleared.

