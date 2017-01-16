UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting arrested after escaping - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting arrested after escaping

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE:  Waterloo Police say Washington was arrested in Waterloo Monday night.  He was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail and is being held without bond.

Black Hawk County authorities are looking for a man who has now been placed on escape status.

Shawn Washington, 38, failed to return to the work release facility after an authorized furlough on January 15th.

He was sentenced to 45 years on August 10, 2005 and transferred to work release on January 3, 2017.

He is described as a black man, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11'' and 205 pounds. He's offenses include intimidation with dangerous weapon, ongoing criminal conduct, prohibited acts. 

