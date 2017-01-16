Fayette County responds to rollover accident - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Sara Belmont
On January 14th, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 22,000 block of 40th Street due to a single car rollover accident.

They say Kristin Curtis,41 of Denver, was traveling Eastbound on 40th Street when she lost control of her 2005 Honda Accord due to weather conditions.

The car ran into a ditch, rolling onto its passenger side. Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Mercy Ambulance, Oran Fire, and an Iowa DNR officer. No injuries were reported and the Honda Accord sustained approximately $3,000.00 in damages. 

