Iowa City Police investigating robbery

Police responded to a call of a man being robbed near Friendship and 1st Avenue in Iowa City.

The victim says he was stopped in his car when two men got in, grabbed him, and took his money. They allegedly ran off after.

Officers chased the two suspects. They were able to apprehend one of the men.

The juvenile suspect was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree. The incident remains under investigation and more charges are pending.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.