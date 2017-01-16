Plow slides into the ditch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Plow slides into the ditch

MARQUETTE (KWWL) -

A tow truck was needed to pull a plow out of a ditch this morning.

It happened on Highway 18 west of Marquette where the roads are covered with ice.

Everyone is OK.

Iowa State Trooper Jon Stickney Tweeted the pictures and said, "Even the ice can take out the best. Stay home if you can."

