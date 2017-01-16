Gas prices in Iowa haven't changed in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gas prices in Iowa haven't changed in past week

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Iowa gas prices are averaging $2.37 a gallon in Iowa, unchanged in the past week.

GasBuddy reports the national average has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34 a gallon.

Prices in Iowa on Sunday were 44.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy finds prices in the region reporting as follows:


Quad Cities- $2.29/g, flat  from last week's $2.29/g.
Des Moines- $2.54/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.55/g.
Omaha- $2.35/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.

