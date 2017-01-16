UPDATE: Truck slides off road and into water in Cedar Rapids; no injuries

UPDATE:



Cedar Rapids Police say two men were in a truck this morning when it slid off the road due to ice. The truck ended up in the water at Robbins Lake.



Police say the men were not injured, and were able to get out of the vehicle.



Police say there were 33 accidents in Cedar Rapids between 5:30 and 8:30 a.m. No major injuries were reported.



A KWWL crew found a truck in the water this morning in Robbins Lake at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids.



KWWL is working to get more details as to what happened, and if the people involved are injured.