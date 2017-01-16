Waterloo early-morning house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo early-morning house fire

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo police say a fire started at a home at 3307 Kilping Road.

Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire, and the family did get out safely. 

The fire is still under investigation. 

