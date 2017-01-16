Ice covering much of Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ice covering much of Waterloo

Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Freezing rain is causing slick conditions across eastern Iowa.

Roads, sidewalks, cars -- even the grass -- is covered with ice.

Waterloo police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office have been responding to crashes throughout the night.

Street crews are out working on roads but driving is still difficult.

