UPDATE: Tow ban lifted Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

UPDATE: 
The tow ban in Fayette County was lifted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

-----------------------------

PREVIOUS:
A tow ban is in place in Fayette County this morning due to icy road conditions, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

No travel is advised. 

Primary and secondary roads are a hundred percent covered in ice. 

