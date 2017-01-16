Cedar Rapids covered in ice following freezing rain - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Ice is building up in Cedar Rapids as freezing rain continues to fall.

Many roadways are covered in ice -- so are sidewalks. The few drivers we've seen out on the roads have been sliding around.

The City of Cedar Rapids began preparing for the ice storm on Friday by putting down brine. They put another layer down on Sunday evening.

Overnight, crews worked to put down a salt mixture on the roads.

The city is urging drivers to be careful on the roads -- slow down, use caution turning, brake slowly and leave room between cars.

