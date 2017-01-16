Bremer County warns drivers after cars end up in ditches

In Bremer County, the sheriff's office says its responded to a number of cars in ditches.

They posted pictures on Facebook of a semi that appears to have gone off the road.

The sheriff's office is asking people to stay off the roads if possible.

Here is what they posted on Facebook:

As of 1:30, all Bremer County Roads are 100% ice covered. Deputies are traveling at 10-15 mph responding to many vehicles in the ditches. Please do not travel if you don't absolutely have to. Pictures were taken at the 202MM on Hwy. 218