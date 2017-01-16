Freezing rain falling, coating cars & roads - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Freezing rain falling, coating cars & roads

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Freezing rain is falling across eastern Iowa, making the roads very slick.

Several crashes have been reported overnight. Just before 2 a.m., 218 southbound was blocked near Waverly because of a crash.

There have been reports of outages in the Des Moines area, but so far, no reports of big power problems in eastern Iowa because of the ice.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.