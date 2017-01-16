Steelers hold off Chiefs 18-16 to advance to AFC Championship - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Steelers hold off Chiefs 18-16 to advance to AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get a rematch with the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Chris Boswell set an NFL record with six field goals, Le'Veon Bell broke his own franchise playoff record by running for 170 yards as the Steelers advanced to the AFC title game for the first time since the 2010 season.

The Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 on Oct. 23. Pittsburgh played without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was out with a knee injury.

The Steelers have won nine straight games.

Alex Smith threw for 172 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Spencer Ware ran for a 1-yard score with 2:43 remaining to get the Chiefs within two points. They converted a two-point conversion but it was called by due to a holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher. The ensuing pass fell incomplete and Pittsburgh ran out the clock.

Kansas City remains winless at home in the playoffs since the 1993 postseason.

