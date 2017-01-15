Iowa's Scheel ends football career

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

After a couple of injury plagued seasons, Iowa receiver Jay Scheel has chosen to end his football career. The Hawkeye sophomore made the announcement through his Instagram account on Sunday.

“This was the most difficult decision in my life up to this point, but its what’s best for my health,” Scheel wrote.

Scheel noted a pair of knee operations and a new medical issue as being part of the reason for his decision.

The former highly-touted recruit out of La Porte City's Union High School ends his career with five catches for 56 yards, all during his sophomore campaign.