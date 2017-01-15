Lindsey, Northwestern roll to easy win over Iowa

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Scottie Lindsey scored 22, Bryant McIntosh had 20 and Northwestern rolled to a convincing 89-54 win over Iowa on Sunday.

Lindsey had a career-high eight rebounds while McIntosh, who was honored before the game for scoring his 1000th career point on Jan. 5 against Minnesota, shot an efficient 9 for 11 from the field and added 10 assists for his first double-double this season.

Northwestern (15-4, 4-2 Big Ten) opened the contest with a quick 8-0 advantage and seldom wavered from there. Iowa nearly closed the gap in the first half, cutting the deficit to three, but the Wildcats quickly answered with a 14-1 run.

Iowa (11-8, 3-3) entered Sunday averaging 83.0 points per game, but was stifled from start to finish, shooting just 35.3 percent.

Peter Jok, who led the Big Ten with 22.9 points per game, was held to four points, snapping a streak of 22 games where he scored in double figures.