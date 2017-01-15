Black Hawks top Des Moines 4-2 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black Hawks top Des Moines 4-2

Two early goals set the tone as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Cates fed Waterloo leading scorer Nick Swaney for the opening tally just 1:22 in to the game. Ethan Johnson's tap-in at the 5:10 mark gave the Black Hawks a 2-0 lead heading in to the second period.

The Bucs and Black Hawks traded scores in the second with Mikey Anderson lifting a shot from near the blue line that flew past a screened Jan Ruzicka. Des Moines responded with a goal in the period's final minute to go to intermission down 3-1.

After the Buccaneers cut the lead to one goal in the third, Jackson Cates put it away for the Black Hawks with an empty net goal to protect the victory.

Sunday's game marked the first of five straight home contests for Waterloo.

  Black Hawks sweep Fargo, advance to Western Conference Final

    Waterloo rolled out of Fargo with a 3-0 win as the Black Hawks completed the three game sweep of the Force in the opening round of the playoffs. Robbie Beydoun put together a second straight brilliant performance in net, stopping all 24 Fargo shots sent his way.

  Iowa beats Iowa State 2-1

    Iowa softball team topped Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series foe Iowa State 2-1 Tuesday night at Pearl Field. With the win, Iowa claimed the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, 19-7.

  Iowa to host 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming Championships

    Iowa has been selected as the host institution for three NCAA Championship events in 2021 and 2022.   

