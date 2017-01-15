Black Hawks top Des Moines 4-2

Two early goals set the tone as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Cates fed Waterloo leading scorer Nick Swaney for the opening tally just 1:22 in to the game. Ethan Johnson's tap-in at the 5:10 mark gave the Black Hawks a 2-0 lead heading in to the second period.

The Bucs and Black Hawks traded scores in the second with Mikey Anderson lifting a shot from near the blue line that flew past a screened Jan Ruzicka. Des Moines responded with a goal in the period's final minute to go to intermission down 3-1.

After the Buccaneers cut the lead to one goal in the third, Jackson Cates put it away for the Black Hawks with an empty net goal to protect the victory.

Sunday's game marked the first of five straight home contests for Waterloo.