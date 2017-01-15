UNI women win 7th straight, top Bradley 72-53

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Madison Weekly scored 23 as the UNI women's basketball team stayed red-hot, defeating Bradley 72-53 for their seventh straight win. With the victory UNI (13-4, 6-0 MVC) sits on top with Drake as the only two teams still undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference games.

UNI took control in the early going with a 9-0 run to jump out to a 14-4 lead. The Panthers kept control from that point taking a 41-30 lead in to halftime. They put the game away on defense forcing five Bradley turnovers in the final quarter.

Along with Weekly, three other UNI players Megan Maahs (11), Ellie Herzberg (11), and Kennedy Kirkpatrick (11) reached double figures.

The Panthers six turnovers set a new record as the lowest total in the history of Bradley's Renaissance Coliseum.