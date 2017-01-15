UNI wrestlers top Central Michigan 17-16, Schwab wins 100th - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI wrestlers top Central Michigan 17-16, Schwab wins 100th

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (KWWL) -

The UNI wrestlers gave head coach Doug Schwab his 100th career victory with an impressive 17-16 win over 13th ranked Central Michigan. The victory improved #22 UNI to 3-0 in the the MAC Conference, leaving them and Missouri as the only teams undefeated in conference action.

The Panthers and Chippewas split the matches winning five apiece, ending in a 16-16 tie with UNI picking up the final point on criteria for the win. UNI won on total match points to pick up their first win over a top-15 team this season.

The Panthers travel to face in-state rival Iowa State on Friday.

FINAL RESULTS (NWCA team ranks / FloWrestling individual ranks)

#22 UNI 17, #13 CMU 16 – UNI wins by tiebreaker criteria

157 – #8 Colin Heffernan (CMU) maj. dec. Dan Kelly (UNI), 12-4

165 – #11 Bryce Steiert (UNI) maj. dec. Logan Parks (CMU), 14-6

174 – #12 Taylor Lujan (UNI) dec. C.J. Brucki (CMU), 6-3

184 – #15 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. #14 Jordan Ellingwood (CMU), 3-1

197 – Austin Severn (CMU) dec. Jacob Holschlag (UNI), 4-3

285 – JJ Everard (UNI) dec. Newton Smerchek (CMU), 5-2

125 – Brent Fleetwood (CMU) dec. Jay Schwarm (UNI), 3-2

133 – #12 Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Corey Keener (CMU), 6-2

141 – Mason Smith (CMU) dec. Jake Hodges (UNI), 6-4 SV1

149 – #6 Justin Oliver (CMU) dec. #8 Max Thomsen (UNI), 4-1

