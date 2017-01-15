UNI wrestlers top Central Michigan 17-16, Schwab wins 100th

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The UNI wrestlers gave head coach Doug Schwab his 100th career victory with an impressive 17-16 win over 13th ranked Central Michigan. The victory improved #22 UNI to 3-0 in the the MAC Conference, leaving them and Missouri as the only teams undefeated in conference action.

The Panthers and Chippewas split the matches winning five apiece, ending in a 16-16 tie with UNI picking up the final point on criteria for the win. UNI won on total match points to pick up their first win over a top-15 team this season.

The Panthers travel to face in-state rival Iowa State on Friday.

FINAL RESULTS (NWCA team ranks / FloWrestling individual ranks)

#22 UNI 17, #13 CMU 16 – UNI wins by tiebreaker criteria

157 – #8 Colin Heffernan (CMU) maj. dec. Dan Kelly (UNI), 12-4

165 – #11 Bryce Steiert (UNI) maj. dec. Logan Parks (CMU), 14-6

174 – #12 Taylor Lujan (UNI) dec. C.J. Brucki (CMU), 6-3

184 – #15 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. #14 Jordan Ellingwood (CMU), 3-1

197 – Austin Severn (CMU) dec. Jacob Holschlag (UNI), 4-3

285 – JJ Everard (UNI) dec. Newton Smerchek (CMU), 5-2

125 – Brent Fleetwood (CMU) dec. Jay Schwarm (UNI), 3-2

133 – #12 Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Corey Keener (CMU), 6-2

141 – Mason Smith (CMU) dec. Jake Hodges (UNI), 6-4 SV1

149 – #6 Justin Oliver (CMU) dec. #8 Max Thomsen (UNI), 4-1