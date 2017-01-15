Hawkeye wrestlers fall at top ranked Oklahoma State

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Oklahoma State won seven of ten matches as the top ranked Cowboys handed the number three Iowa wrestlers their first loss of the season 24-11.

Iowa struggled in tight battles, falling in three one-point matches as they dropped a match to Oklahoma State for the first time in the last four tries.

“This sport is wild. It’s a brawl. That’s what you love about it,” said UI head coach Tom Brands. “It’s about close matches in close situations and you have to make them go your way. In order to make a close situation go your way, it’s not because it’s this close that’s all the effort you have to give, you have to give a tremendous effort. We didn’t do that.”

#3 Iowa 11, #1 Oklahoma State 24

125 -- #1 Thomas Gilman (IA) major dec. #11 Nick Piccininni (OSU), 12-4; 4-0

133 -- #5 Kaid Brock (OSU) dec. #1 Cory Clark (IA), 7-6; 4-3

141 -- #1 Dean Heil (OSU) dec. #18 Topher Carton (IA), 8-5; 4-6

149 -- #3 Anthony Collica (OSU) dec. #2 Brandon Sorensen (IA), 4-3 SV2; 4-9

157 -- #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #6 Joe Smith (OSU), 4-3; 7-9

165 -- #6 Chandler Rogers (OSU) pinned Skyler St. John, 2:18; 7-15

174 -- #5 Kyle Crutchmer (OSU) dec. #13 Alex Meyer (IA), 5-2; 7-18

184 -- #6 Sammy Brooks (IA) major dec. #5 Nolan Boyd (OSU), 13-3; 11-18

197 -- #4 Preston Weigel (OSU) dec. Cash Wilcke (IA), 6-0; 11-21

285 -- #9 Austin Schafer (OSU) dec. #6 Sam Stoll (IA); 5-4; 11-24

Iowa (7-1, 3-0)

Oklahoma State (6-0, 1-0)