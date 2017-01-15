Marshalltown man hit by train - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marshalltown man hit by train

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
MARSHALLTOWN (KWWL) -

Iowa State troopers are investigating a man's death after he was hit by a train.

Kyle Quick, 63, was killed in the crash Saturday night in Marshalltown.

Police say he was driving across the tracks near 6th and Washington when he was hit while driving a 1995 GEO Tracker.

The crash remains under investigation.

