Trump predicts EU will continue to break apart - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump predicts EU will continue to break apart

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

President-elect Donald Trump says England's decision to leave the European Union will "end up being a great thing." He's also predicting that the EU will continue to break apart.

The incoming president made the comments in an interview with London's The Sunday Times and Germany's Bild newspaper.

Trump is set to take office on Friday.

He said Europeans are upset about an influx in immigrants and "want their own identity."

He predicted that other countries would leave the European Union as well.

He says: "I think it's gonna be very hard to keep it together because people are angry about it."

Trump indicated he doesn't care whether the EU stays together. His position marks a break from the Obama administration, which encouraged Britain to remain in the EU.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.