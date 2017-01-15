Freezing rain on its way to eastern Iowa

Freezing rain has been falling on parts of the Midwest and it's headed to eastern Iowa next.

It's made for some dangerous driving conditions, like the 20 car pile-up on a slick highway in Kansas.

That's why street crews in Dubuque are monitoring the conditions. Plow trucks will be hitting the roads Sunday overnight.

Over at the Key West True Value store, it's becoming difficult to keep the salt fully stocked. "The rock salt is actually moving. ..Yeah, we had like two pallets yesterday and we're down to two bags and we're hoping to get more in, or we will be," said owner Sheila Blatz.



KWWL meteorologists say we could see up to a quarter of an inch of ice for our entire viewing area.

Some are hoping to avoid the roads, all together. "I'm kinda hoping that we don't have school tomorrow, because we're scheduled to," said Issac Erschen of Hazel Green, WI.

With this ice storm, MidAmerican Energy says power outages are possible, so it's a good idea to have a safety kit with items like a flashlight, batteries and canned foods.