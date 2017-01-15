Shots fired near UNI campus

Late night gunfire near The University of Northern Iowa has students on edge this weekend.

Cedar Falls Police responded to College Street just before midnight Saturday. The street borders UNI's campus.

UNI students say they heard seven gunshots Saturday night.

"There were four of us and we were just doing homework in the dining room of the house and we heard the shots," said Elizabeth Hinders, UNI student.

Police say shots were fired inside and outside of the Wesley Foundation Building. Students, unsure at first what the noise was.

"Some of us thought they were fire works because that's the sound that we are used to and then somebody else was like no I am pretty sure that was a gun shot," said Hinders. "So we ran to the window and saw like 20 people running from this direction."

One student says students can rent out rooms inside the Wesley Foundation Building for meetings or parties. He says during the shooting there was a fraternity party happening down stairs.

"I would assume that they were outside the building because immediately after it happened there were people in front of our house running down to the hill," said Hinders.

After responding police arrested 22-year-old Darius Devon Nickelous of Waterloo in connection to the shooting.

"We ended up sleeping in the living room together because we were just terrified, we called the police to ask them to come and search around the property," said Hinders.

She adds, even though nobody was hurt, and a person was arrested they were still scared.

"I mean a gun is dangerous no matter what, it doesn't matter," said Hinders.

Hinders says the university did not send any notifications about what happened Saturday night, leaving her and her friends worried most of the night.

Cedar Falls Police say they found a gun and empty shell casings from the scene.

Nickelous was arrested for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a convicted felon with a gun. The case remains under investigation.