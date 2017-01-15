Head of DC National Guard asked to stay through inauguration

The departing head of the District of Columbia National Guard says he was asked to stay in his job a bit longer after reports that he would leave in the middle of Inauguration Day ceremonies generated negative attention.

Maj. Gen. Errol Schwartz told The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2iqYd9t ) for a story published Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump's transition team asked him to continue for a few additional days after initially ordering him to step down just after Trump is sworn in.

Schwartz says he turned down the offer. He says he thinks it was made only because of the criticism his departure attracted.

On the morning of the inauguration, Schwartz will be commanding thousands of Guard troops providing support. Brig. Gen. William J. Walker will take command Friday at 12:01 p.m.