Trump team says ethics official too 'political'

The Trump team is taking a hard line on the ethics official who's questioned the president-elect's potential conflicts of interest.

Donald Trump aide Reince Priebus tells ABC's "This Week" that the independent watchdog "ought to be careful because that person is becoming extremely political."

"That person" is Walter Shaub Jr., director of the Office of Government Ethics.

Shaub has said the only way Trump could avoid a conflict of interest would be to divest from his business and place his assets in a blind trust.

Shaub has been summoned by the GOP chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, to answer questions about his comments.

The committee's top Democrat, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, says Trump's team and Republicans are "engaged in a blatant, coordinated attack" against Shaub for doing his job.