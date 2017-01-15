Driver crashes into Dubuque home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver crashes into Dubuque home

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A home in Dubuque is damaged after a driver crashes into it.

It happened Sunday on the 1900 block of White Street.

Police say an elderly woman likely became confused, hit the wrong pedal and crashed into the home while driving her Buick LeSabre.

No one was taken to the hospital. 

