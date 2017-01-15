One person injured in downtown Dubuque stabbing

Dubuque Police say a man has been stabbed in the downtown area.

It happened on the 1500 block of Central Avenue after midnight on Sunday morning.

According to police, a 17-year-old female got into an argument with her boyfriend. She then allegedly stabbed him in the forearm with a knife.

He was taken to an area hospital for surgery, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager has been arrested and is charged with willful injury causing serious injury.