One person injured in downtown Dubuque stabbing

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Police say a man has been stabbed in the downtown area.

It happened on the 1500 block of Central Avenue after midnight on Sunday morning.

According to police, a 17-year-old female got into an argument with her boyfriend. She then allegedly stabbed him in the forearm with a knife.

He was taken to an area hospital for surgery, suffering non-life threatening injuries. 

The teenager has been arrested and is charged with willful injury causing serious injury.

