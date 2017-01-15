One arrested after shots fired in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One arrested after shots fired in Cedar Falls

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
A 22-year-old is facing multiple charges after shots are fired in Cedar Falls.

On Saturday night around 11:50 p.m., Cedar Falls Police responded to a disturbance call in the 2400 block of College St in Cedar Falls.  Witnesses reported shots being fired inside and outside of the building.  During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun and empty casings. 

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Darius Devon Nickelous of Waterloo for Intimidation with A Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony), Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Class D Felony) and interference with Official Acts (Simple Misdemeanor).  

The case remains under investigation.

